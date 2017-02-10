Fat Cupid bike race returns to the Fox Valley

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) – A one-of-a-kind bike race returns to the Fox Valley this weekend.

The 2017 Fat Cupid Classic is Sunday, Feb. 12 at Lecker Park in Grand Chute. The race goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CLICK HERE for more information about the course.

There are long courses and short courses in categories for men, women, couples, junior boys, and junior girls.

“Our course is actually pretty easy. It’s fairly flat. We don’t really have any technical sections,” said Matt Kletti, race co-director. “We have a groomed single track this year, but it’s really designed for anybody that either wants to try a fat bike or race a fat bike for the first time, or for the person who is an expert or a pro. They can come out here and tear it up and have a lot of fun.”

Those interested in the race can register the morning of the race. It costs $30.

Money raised from the race goes toward maintaining the trail system.