Fond du Lac celebrates spearing with Sturgeon Spectacular

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) – Sturgeon spearing on the Winnebago system starts this weekend, but the festivities have already begun on and around Lake Winnebago.

The second annual Sturgeon Spectacular has an opening weekend of fun planned, including the Wisconsin State Snow Sculpting Competition.

This year’s theme centers around sturgeon. The Fond du Lac Visitors Bureau calls this “Celebrating Winter and Really Big Fish.”

We spoke to a snow sculptor who’s creating a scene from Wisconsin in the 1600s.

“What Wisconsin would have looked like in the 17th century, the 1600s. We’ll have a beaver lodge, Bob’s up there working on a tree that will have an eagle perch on it. There will be a lot of wildlife scenes,” Mike Austin from Burlington said.

The snow sculpting competition ends Sunday.

The Sturgeon Spectacular this weekend also offers snow kiting, fat bike racing, dog sledding, softball, and a fish fry.