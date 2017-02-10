Former corrections officer charged with sexually assaulting inmate

The Associated Press
WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) – A former Marathon County corrections officer is charged with having sexual contact with an inmate.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jennifer Kowalski is charged with second-degree sexual assault by corrections staff and misconduct in office. WSAW-TV (http://bit.ly/2k8QcBN ) reports an investigation began after another inmate suspected inappropriate contact between the two after claiming to have overheard conversations that were sexual in nature.

Court documents say outside investigators recorded conversations between the inmate and Kowalski that referenced prior physical contact.

Kowalski says there was no wrongdoing while she was employed by the sheriff’s department. She remained employed by the department until October 2015.

Information from: WSAW-TV, http://www.wsaw.com

