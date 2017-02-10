Green Bay teen receives double lung transplant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A Green Bay teenager has received a successful double lung transplant.

Erin Culbertson had her surgery on Feb. 5 at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, according to Amy Wright, a spokesperson for the Carin’ 4 Erin fundraising team.

Action 2 News featured Erin’s story in January. She was born with Cystic Fibrosis, a condition that impacts lungs and causes respiratory issues.

“Unless Erin gets this transplant she probably only has one or two years left to live,” Karla Culbertson told Action 2 News in January. “Sometimes getting up to go sit down at the table for dinner is hard.”

Erin’s mom Karla has been posting updates on the Carin’ 4 Erin page. A blog post from Feb. 7 said things were going well for Erin after the transplant and that she was weaned off a ventilator.

A transplant can cost up to $500,000. The Culbertson family has been getting help financially from the Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA), and local volunteers are raising money for the family.

A benefit will be held at Jimmy Seas, 1330 Marine St, Green Bay, on Saturday, Feb. 18. The hours are 4-7 p.m.

There will be music and a silent auction, which includes a football signed by Packers greats Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.

If you can’t make it to the benefit, there are other ways to help the Culbertsons. Click here to learn about donation boxes in the Green Bay area and greeting cards for sale.