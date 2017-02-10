High school scores: February 10

Scores are listed alphabetically by winner.
Adams-Friendship 67, Westfield Area 32
Almond-Bancroft 93, Tigerton 34
Amherst 70, Kewaunee 34
Arrowhead 71, Kettle Moraine 53
Auburndale 80, Newman Catholic 52
Baraboo 56, DeForest 52
Bay Port 60, Green Bay Preble 39
Birchwood 64, Winter 53
Bloomer 77, Northwestern 62
Brookfield Central 64, Hamilton 54
Brookfield East 57, Marquette University 49
Brown Deer 72, Cudahy 33
Cambria-Friesland 70, Wayland Academy 52
Cameron 82, Prairie Farm 25
Catholic Memorial 95, Waukesha West 78
Cedar Grove-Belgium 86, Reedsville 31
Cedarburg 65, Germantown 52
Columbus Catholic 80, Gilman 37
Crivitz 71, Lena 63
Deerfield 60, Hustisford 55
Denmark 82, Marinette 79
Eau Claire Memorial 59, River Falls 48
Eau Claire North 63, Rice Lake 58
Fall Creek 52, Cadott 36
Flambeau 59, Bruce 53
Franklin 59, Racine Park 51
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 65, Viroqua 41
Green Bay Southwest 77, Manitowoc Lincoln 66
Greenfield 63, Whitnall 62, OT
Hayward 66, Barron 37
Homestead 68, Nicolet 66
Horicon 59, Central Wisconsin Christian 46
Iola-Scandinavia 69, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 47
Kenosha Tremper 81, Kenosha Bradford 77
Kickapoo 67, La Farge 53
Kohler 59, St. Mary Catholic 57
La Crosse Central 88, La Crosse Logan 48
Lake Holcombe 76, New Auburn 46
Little Chute 65, Clintonville 50
Luxemburg-Casco 79, Freedom 66
Marathon 83, Assumption 77
Marion 55, Bowler 47
Markesan 74, Princeton/Green Lake 71
Marshfield 62, Wausau East 48
McDonell Central 71, Altoona 59
Medford Area 58, Ashland 32
Menomonie 71, Hudson 70
Mercer 57, Hurley 52, 2OT
Merrill 60, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 52
Milton 62, Oregon 53
Milw. Washington 103, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 67
Milwaukee Career & Tech. Ed. 64, Milwaukee South 50
Milwaukee Golda Meir 91, Milwaukee Arts 42
Milwaukee King 78, Milwaukee Madison 57
Milwaukee Lutheran 83, Whitefish Bay 69
Milwaukee Marshall 41, Milwaukee Pulaski 39
Milwaukee Riverside University 87, Milw. Bay View 55
Mineral Point 80, Iowa-Grant 57
Mondovi 68, Durand 56
Monona Grove 93, Stoughton 85, OT
Mukwonago 75, Waukesha North 37
Necedah 67, Wonewoc-Center 54
Nekoosa 81, Wautoma 59
Notre Dame 64, Ashwaubenon 55
Oconto 85, Bonduel 55
Oostburg 62, Random Lake 48
Ozaukee 64, Manitowoc Lutheran 40
Palmyra-Eagle 72, University Lake/Trinity 26
Pardeeville 58, Randolph 43
Pewaukee 71, Pius XI Catholic 65
Phillips 56, Phelps 53
Portage 78, Reedsburg Area 48
Prairie du Chien 65, Dodgeville 46
Rib Lake 88, Athens 50
Rio 74, Madison Country Day 33
Seneca 82, North Crawford 41
South Milwaukee 56, Shorewood 37
St. Croix Falls 47, Frederic 35
Stanley-Boyd 54, Regis 48
Stevens Point 88, D.C. Everest 49
Stratford 73, Northland Lutheran 26
Thorp 44, Osseo-Fairchild 33
Valley Christian 100, Lourdes Academy 86
Watertown 50, Slinger 35
Waunakee 56, Sauk Prairie 39
Wauwatosa West 89, New Berlin West 78
Westby 60, West Salem 41
Williams Bay 63, Johnson Creek 36
Wisconsin Dells 80, Mauston 34
Wrightstown 85, Oconto Falls 50
Algoma 55, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 44
Amherst 57, Markesan 39
Appleton East 44, Kaukauna 37
Appleton North 61, Hortonville 58
Appleton West 60, Fond du Lac 38
Aquinas 73, Arcadia 56
Arrowhead 66, Kettle Moraine 45
Baldwin-Woodville 65, Amery 62
Beaver Dam 78, West Bend East 38
Big Foot 54, Parkview 43
Birchwood 59, Winter 55
Black Hawk 54, Argyle 20
Bloomer 59, Medford Area 22
Brillion 53, Kiel 52
Brookfield Academy 75, Lake Country Lutheran 38
Brookfield Central 59, Hamilton 35
Burlington 56, Delavan-Darien 39
Catholic Memorial 55, Waukesha West 34
Clayton 63, Prairie Farm 29
Colfax 73, Glenwood City 46
Cuba City 73, Boscobel 43
Cudahy 78, Brown Deer 37
D.C. Everest 76, Stevens Point 60
De Pere 65, Pulaski 49
Dodgeville 51, Prairie du Chien 29
Dominican 72, The Prairie School 42
Durand 74, Spring Valley 37
Eau Claire North 52, Rice Lake 45
Edgerton 59, Evansville 17
Elk Mound 67, Elmwood/Plum City 26
Flambeau 71, Bruce 35
Franklin 54, Racine Park 45
Germantown 92, Cedarburg 54
Grafton 63, Port Washington 57
Green Bay Southwest 59, Manitowoc Lincoln 46
Greenfield 70, Whitnall 46
Homestead 64, Nicolet 16
Hudson 65, Menomonie 50
Janesville Craig 47, Madison Memorial 38
Janesville Parker 71, Beloit Memorial 39
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 70, Winneconne 26
Kimberly 64, Oshkosh West 32
Lake Holcombe 82, New Auburn 61
Lakeside Lutheran 54, Poynette 37
Luck 49, Siren 39
Madison East 56, Verona Area 39
Martin Luther 80, Catholic Central 27
McFarland 61, East Troy 51
Menominee, Mich. 52, Omro 48, OT
Menomonee Falls 61, West Allis Central 54
Mercer 58, Bayfield 51
Merrill 62, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 46
Milwaukee Academy of Science 90, Destiny 9
Milwaukee North 66, Stockbridge 53
Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts 42, Milwaukee South 17
Milwaukee School of Languages 54, Milw. Washington 49
Milwaukee Vincent 79, Milwaukee Riverside University 45
Mineral Point 68, Fennimore 31
Mukwonago 63, Waukesha North 36
Muskego 67, Waukesha South 51
Neenah 65, Oshkosh North 42
New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Greendale 19
Northland Pines 64, Mosinee 48
Northwood 40, Clear Lake, Iowa 37
Oak Creek 71, Racine Case 36
Oconomowoc 49, Wisconsin Lutheran 38
Pacelli 46, Pittsville 27
Pewaukee 66, Pius XI Catholic 49
Plymouth 66, Campbellsport 34
Prescott 47, Ellsworth 35
Racine Horlick 57, Kenosha Indian Trail 40
Racine Lutheran 63, Kenosha Christian Life 17
Rhinelander 60, Tomahawk 27
River Ridge 56, Potosi 44
Riverdale 54, Darlington 51
Roncalli 63, New Holstein 29
Shiocton 46, Iola-Scandinavia 30
Shullsburg 43, Benton 40
Slinger 49, Hartford Union 25
St. Croix Falls 66, Frederic 20
St. Marys Springs 62, Lomira 54
Sturgeon Bay 63, Southern Door 15
Sun Prairie 54, Madison West 28
Tomah 50, Holmen 43
Tri-County 81, Rosholt 40
Turtle Lake 68, Shell Lake 50
Union Grove 82, Elkhorn Area 41
Valders 64, Chilton 24
Waterford 42, Westosha Central 32
Watertown 70, West Bend West 62
Watertown Luther Prep 66, Lodi 58, OT
Waupun 30, Kewaskum 23
Wauwatosa East 51, West Allis Nathan Hale 50
West De Pere 64, Xavier 24
Whitefish Bay 52, Milwaukee Lutheran 33
Wild Rose 44, Port Edwards 42
Wilmot Union 72, Badger 53
Wisconsin Heights 61, Waterloo 46
Wisconsin Valley Luth. 63, Phelps 53
Antigo 4, Mosinee 1
Ashwaubenon 5, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 2
Avalanche 5, Homestead 3
Hudson 3, Neenah/Hortonville 1
Madison Memorial 5, Brookfield 3
Oregon 4, Stoughton 2
Waunakee 4, DeForest 2
Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 2, Baraboo/Portage 0
Lakeland/Tomahawk (HKG) 3, Northern Edge 0