High school scores: February 10

Basketball graphic

Scores are listed alphabetically by winner.

BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams-Friendship 67, Westfield Area 32

Almond-Bancroft 93, Tigerton 34

Amherst 70, Kewaunee 34

Arrowhead 71, Kettle Moraine 53

Auburndale 80, Newman Catholic 52

Baraboo 56, DeForest 52

Bay Port 60, Green Bay Preble 39

Birchwood 64, Winter 53

Bloomer 77, Northwestern 62

Brookfield Central 64, Hamilton 54

Brookfield East 57, Marquette University 49

Brown Deer 72, Cudahy 33

Cambria-Friesland 70, Wayland Academy 52

Cameron 82, Prairie Farm 25

Catholic Memorial 95, Waukesha West 78

Cedar Grove-Belgium 86, Reedsville 31

Cedarburg 65, Germantown 52

Columbus Catholic 80, Gilman 37

Crivitz 71, Lena 63

Deerfield 60, Hustisford 55

Denmark 82, Marinette 79

Eau Claire Memorial 59, River Falls 48

Eau Claire North 63, Rice Lake 58

Fall Creek 52, Cadott 36

Flambeau 59, Bruce 53

Franklin 59, Racine Park 51

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 65, Viroqua 41

Green Bay Southwest 77, Manitowoc Lincoln 66

Greenfield 63, Whitnall 62, OT

Hayward 66, Barron 37

Homestead 68, Nicolet 66

Horicon 59, Central Wisconsin Christian 46

Iola-Scandinavia 69, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 47

Kenosha Tremper 81, Kenosha Bradford 77

Kickapoo 67, La Farge 53

Kohler 59, St. Mary Catholic 57

La Crosse Central 88, La Crosse Logan 48

Lake Holcombe 76, New Auburn 46

Little Chute 65, Clintonville 50

Luxemburg-Casco 79, Freedom 66

Marathon 83, Assumption 77

Marion 55, Bowler 47

Markesan 74, Princeton/Green Lake 71

Marshfield 62, Wausau East 48

McDonell Central 71, Altoona 59

Medford Area 58, Ashland 32

Menomonie 71, Hudson 70

Mercer 57, Hurley 52, 2OT

Merrill 60, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 52

Milton 62, Oregon 53

Milw. Washington 103, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 67

Milwaukee Career & Tech. Ed. 64, Milwaukee South 50

Milwaukee Golda Meir 91, Milwaukee Arts 42

Milwaukee King 78, Milwaukee Madison 57

Milwaukee Lutheran 83, Whitefish Bay 69

Milwaukee Marshall 41, Milwaukee Pulaski 39

Milwaukee Riverside University 87, Milw. Bay View 55

Mineral Point 80, Iowa-Grant 57

Mondovi 68, Durand 56

Monona Grove 93, Stoughton 85, OT

Mukwonago 75, Waukesha North 37

Necedah 67, Wonewoc-Center 54

Nekoosa 81, Wautoma 59

Notre Dame 64, Ashwaubenon 55

Oconto 85, Bonduel 55

Oostburg 62, Random Lake 48

Ozaukee 64, Manitowoc Lutheran 40

Palmyra-Eagle 72, University Lake/Trinity 26

Pardeeville 58, Randolph 43

Pewaukee 71, Pius XI Catholic 65

Phillips 56, Phelps 53

Portage 78, Reedsburg Area 48

Prairie du Chien 65, Dodgeville 46

Rib Lake 88, Athens 50

Rio 74, Madison Country Day 33

Seneca 82, North Crawford 41

South Milwaukee 56, Shorewood 37

St. Croix Falls 47, Frederic 35

Stanley-Boyd 54, Regis 48

Stevens Point 88, D.C. Everest 49

Stratford 73, Northland Lutheran 26

Thorp 44, Osseo-Fairchild 33

Valley Christian 100, Lourdes Academy 86

Watertown 50, Slinger 35

Waunakee 56, Sauk Prairie 39

Wauwatosa West 89, New Berlin West 78

Westby 60, West Salem 41

Williams Bay 63, Johnson Creek 36

Wisconsin Dells 80, Mauston 34

Wrightstown 85, Oconto Falls 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Algoma 55, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 44

Amherst 57, Markesan 39

Appleton East 44, Kaukauna 37

Appleton North 61, Hortonville 58

Appleton West 60, Fond du Lac 38

Aquinas 73, Arcadia 56

Arrowhead 66, Kettle Moraine 45

Baldwin-Woodville 65, Amery 62

Beaver Dam 78, West Bend East 38

Big Foot 54, Parkview 43

Birchwood 59, Winter 55

Black Hawk 54, Argyle 20

Bloomer 59, Medford Area 22

Brillion 53, Kiel 52

Brookfield Academy 75, Lake Country Lutheran 38

Brookfield Central 59, Hamilton 35

Burlington 56, Delavan-Darien 39

Catholic Memorial 55, Waukesha West 34

Clayton 63, Prairie Farm 29

Colfax 73, Glenwood City 46

Cuba City 73, Boscobel 43

Cudahy 78, Brown Deer 37

D.C. Everest 76, Stevens Point 60

De Pere 65, Pulaski 49

Dodgeville 51, Prairie du Chien 29

Dominican 72, The Prairie School 42

Durand 74, Spring Valley 37

Eau Claire North 52, Rice Lake 45

Edgerton 59, Evansville 17

Elk Mound 67, Elmwood/Plum City 26

Flambeau 71, Bruce 35

Franklin 54, Racine Park 45

Germantown 92, Cedarburg 54

Grafton 63, Port Washington 57

Green Bay Southwest 59, Manitowoc Lincoln 46

Greenfield 70, Whitnall 46

Homestead 64, Nicolet 16

Hudson 65, Menomonie 50

Janesville Craig 47, Madison Memorial 38

Janesville Parker 71, Beloit Memorial 39

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 70, Winneconne 26

Kimberly 64, Oshkosh West 32

Lake Holcombe 82, New Auburn 61

Lakeside Lutheran 54, Poynette 37

Luck 49, Siren 39

Madison East 56, Verona Area 39

Martin Luther 80, Catholic Central 27

McFarland 61, East Troy 51

Menominee, Mich. 52, Omro 48, OT

Menomonee Falls 61, West Allis Central 54

Mercer 58, Bayfield 51

Merrill 62, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 46

Milwaukee Academy of Science 90, Destiny 9

Milwaukee North 66, Stockbridge 53

Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts 42, Milwaukee South 17

Milwaukee School of Languages 54, Milw. Washington 49

Milwaukee Vincent 79, Milwaukee Riverside University 45

Mineral Point 68, Fennimore 31

Mukwonago 63, Waukesha North 36

Muskego 67, Waukesha South 51

Neenah 65, Oshkosh North 42

New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Greendale 19

Northland Pines 64, Mosinee 48

Northwood 40, Clear Lake, Iowa 37

Oak Creek 71, Racine Case 36

Oconomowoc 49, Wisconsin Lutheran 38

Pacelli 46, Pittsville 27

Pewaukee 66, Pius XI Catholic 49

Plymouth 66, Campbellsport 34

Prescott 47, Ellsworth 35

Racine Horlick 57, Kenosha Indian Trail 40

Racine Lutheran 63, Kenosha Christian Life 17

Rhinelander 60, Tomahawk 27

River Ridge 56, Potosi 44

Riverdale 54, Darlington 51

Roncalli 63, New Holstein 29

Shiocton 46, Iola-Scandinavia 30

Shullsburg 43, Benton 40

Slinger 49, Hartford Union 25

St. Croix Falls 66, Frederic 20

St. Marys Springs 62, Lomira 54

Sturgeon Bay 63, Southern Door 15

Sun Prairie 54, Madison West 28

Tomah 50, Holmen 43

Tri-County 81, Rosholt 40

Turtle Lake 68, Shell Lake 50

Union Grove 82, Elkhorn Area 41

Valders 64, Chilton 24

Waterford 42, Westosha Central 32

Watertown 70, West Bend West 62

Watertown Luther Prep 66, Lodi 58, OT

Waupun 30, Kewaskum 23

Wauwatosa East 51, West Allis Nathan Hale 50

West De Pere 64, Xavier 24

Whitefish Bay 52, Milwaukee Lutheran 33

Wild Rose 44, Port Edwards 42

Wilmot Union 72, Badger 53

Wisconsin Heights 61, Waterloo 46

Wisconsin Valley Luth. 63, Phelps 53

BOYS HOCKEY
Antigo 4, Mosinee 1

Ashwaubenon 5, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 2

Avalanche 5, Homestead 3

Hudson 3, Neenah/Hortonville 1

Madison Memorial 5, Brookfield 3

Oregon 4, Stoughton 2

Waunakee 4, DeForest 2

Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 2, Baraboo/Portage 0

 

GIRLS HOCKEY
Lakeland/Tomahawk (HKG) 3, Northern Edge 0

