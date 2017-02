GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Country music star Jason Aldean is coming back to Green Bay.

The “Burnin’ It Down” singer will play the Resch Center on Saturday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m.

Special guests are Chris Young and Kane Brown.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. at ReschCenter.com, the Ticket Star Box Office at the Resch Center, or by phone at 800-895-0071.

Aldean played Lambeau Field with Kenny Chesney back in 2015.