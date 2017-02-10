Judge rules against Sturgeon Bay hotel development

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A judge ruled Friday that the city of Sturgeon Bay cannot sell a piece of land along the waterfront.

A developer was hoping to buy that land and build a five-story hotel.

The Friends of Sturgeon Bay Public Waterfront sued the city, arguing the land was protected under the state constitution.

A judge granted an injunction after hearing two days of testimony.

Friends of Sturgeon Bay Public Waterfront says it isn’t against developing that waterfront property but would rather see other projects in that space, such as a farmers market or splash pad.