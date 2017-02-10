Man falls through ice on Fox River in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – A man was rescued from the Fox River after falling through the ice late Thursday.

At about 11:30 p.m., rescue crews were called to the area where the Fox River meets Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh.

The Oshkosh Fire Department says a middle-aged man tried walking across the frozen river when the ice gave in.

Some witnesses who were on the north side of the river heard his cry for help and called 911.

It took about 30 minutes for rescuers to get the man out of the water.

The Oshkosh Fire Department warns people to be careful on the ice, especially near the mouth of the river.

“Obviously the conditions here are very, very unstable. We’re near the mouth of the river. Lot of currents in this area. So again, it’s a very dangerous situation from this section, in this area,” says Battalion Chief Brian Bending, Oshkosh Fire Department.

“Just be careful out there obviously. Ice is never 100-percent safe, especially near the mouth of the river. So be careful.”

The man who fell through the ice was taken to a local hospital for treatment of hypothermia, according to crews at the scene.