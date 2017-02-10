Man to be sentenced for killing 2 in Packerland drunk driving crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A Green Bay man will be sentenced Friday for killing a couple in a drunk driving crash nearly one year ago.

Daniel Boucher, 28, was driving under the influence on Feb. 19, 2016, when he ran a stop sign and crashed into a vehicle on Packerland Drive.

Police said Jim and Wendy Rush were killed instantly by the collision.

A police report stated Boucher had a blood alcohol content of .206 after the crash. The legal limit to drive in Wisconsin is .08 BAC.

Officers said they found beer cans and marijuana in Boucher’s SUV.

Last December, Boucher was found guilty after pleading “no contest” to charges of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide; Homicide by Intoxicated Use of Vehicle; OWI; and Possession of THC.

Fifteen other charges were dismissed but read into the record.

Friday’s sentencing hearing, scheduled for 1:30 p.m., is expected to draw a big crowd to the courtroom. Action 2 News will be there and have full coverage tonight.