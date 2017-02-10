Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Friday night

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – If the skies cooperate, stargazers are in for a view of a full moon eclipse Friday night.

It’s a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. A small portion of the full moon will darken for a few hours as the earth’s shadow falls on the moon, according to StormCenter 2 meteorologist Brad Spakowitz.

NASA DETAILS: https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/LEplot/LEplot2001/LE2017Feb11N.pdf

The challenge here is the clouds, which might obstruct the view.

Tribal moon names:

Oneida Tribe: “Great Snow” Moon
Menominee Tribe: “Fish” Moon

