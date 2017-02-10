Political ads are back: Group spending $1.3M against Wis. Democrats

WASHINGTON (Gray DC Bureau) – Members of Congress are settling into their offices, so you thought you’d be getting a break from those campaign ads? Think again. Even with more than 600 days until the mid-term elections, Republican groups are already targeting Democrats for 2018.

Ron Kind was uncontested in his 2016 re-election campaign and 99.9% of the vote was his. But just as a new session of Congress begins, the La Crosse Democrat finds himself facing down a new opponent.

TV ad: “Ron Kind voted for Obamacare, and Wisconsin families are paying the price.”

Rep. Kind is the target of a $1.3 million ad campaign targeting eight Congressional Democrats, all in districts carried by Donald Trump last November.

“I think we’re in a perpetual election cycle,” Kind sighed. “There’s no reprieve, no ‘catch your breath’ any more.”

The ad focuses solely on the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a. Obamacare, but some see the ads as a distraction from Republicans’ slow-moving effort on a replacement.

“They’re flailing right now trying to find a viable alternative, and they’re realizing how complicated this is. They’ve had 66 bills to repeal ACA with no Plan B,” Kind said.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson, Wisconsin’s senior senator, says it’s a process that takes time.

“The devil’s in the details, and that’s what’s complex. Exactly how it all unwinds, I don’t really know,” Sen. Johnson said.

Still, Johnson isn’t sure even this anti-Kind ad will be effective.

“I think people pretty well tune them out. I think people tuned out ads during the campaign. There’s just such an onslaught,” he said.

“I think quite honestly a lot of money is wasted on an overabundance of ads,” Kind added.