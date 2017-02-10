Scammer poses as Manitowoc Police Officer, targets local widow

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) – A scammer posing as a Manitowoc Police Officer tried to trick a widow out of hundreds of dollars.

A rural Manitowoc County woman received a call from someone claiming to be Deputy Chief Rob Barbier. The person on the other end of the phone–an impostor–said that Manitowoc Police were working with a major metropolitan police department on the east coast to track scammers in the Manitowoc area.

The impostor told the widow that they needed her help because scammers were trying to get a $600,000 payout of a life insurance policy on her late husband.

The catch? The scammer told the woman she had to pay $900 to “active the process” so she could get the non-existent life insurance payout.

The woman didn’t fall for the scam. She called the real Deputy Chief Barbier to get further information, and was told it was a scam call.

“The Manitowoc Police Department wants the public to know that we would NEVER ask anyone to send money to a third party to help catch a scammer and that if they receive a phone call from anyone claiming to be a police officer and they are skeptical of the circumstances of the phone call, to ask the officer for their information, terminate the call and then call the Manitowoc Police Department directly at 920-686-6500 in an effort to recontact that officer or their supervisor to satisfy themselves of the legitimacy of the call,” reads a statement from Manitowoc Police.

Similar scams have been reported in the Green Bay area.

Police urge people to educate the elderly on these types of scams.