Special-needs teens, adults get red carpet treatment at “Night to Shine”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – It was an unforgettable prom night Friday for teens with special needs.

For the first time, a worldwide experience through the Tim Tebow Foundation was held in Green Bay.

The foundation threw a prom for special-needs teens and adults.

The “Night to Shine” was held at Green Bay Community Church.

120 prom-goers got the full red carpet experience, complete with paparazzi, and at the end a king and queen of the prom were to be crowned.

Organizers say it’s a great way for people with a variety of special needs to socialize.

“I have a son who’s 30 years old and has Down syndrome. His name is Steve, and he is a social guy, and I really love the chance that he gets together to with his friends and meet new people as well. It’s a little bit difficult when you have a disability and you can’t drive to meet new people,” Night to Shine co-chair Julie VanHeusen said.