St. Norbert figures out St. Scholastica puzzle in the 3rd

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) – Second-ranked St. Norbert has just two weekends remaining in the regular season.

That run started on the ice Friday night against St. Scholastica. The Green Knights can clinch a first-round conference playoff bye with three points this weekend.

The Knights were buzzing the net the first two periods but couldn’t figure out Zane Steeves. he had 13 saves in the first — one shot, rebounds, stopped them all. The game was scoreless after one period.

The Knights even came up empty on the power play, 0-for-5, including a short two-man advantage.

Steeves had 26 saves and no goals allowed through two periods.

T.J. Black only faced 13 shots, but he also stopped them all, though he nearly got himself in trouble early in a scoreless third.

At the other end, the Knights finally broke through. Ross Pavek tipped in the shot from the point 3:26 into the third. And they would add another.

St. Norbert moves two points closer to that first-round playoff bye, 2-zip the final.

