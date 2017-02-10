Up to 20 inches of ice on Lake Winnebago for sturgeon spearing

LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) – Excitement is building in Northeast Wisconsin as the 2017 sturgeon spearing season opens tomorrow morning. Thousands of spearers are expected to take to Lake Winnebago and the upriver lakes for the Wisconsin winter tradition.

It’s a day sturgeon spearers have been looking forward to all year long.

According to spearer Travis Lambert of Suamico, “Excited to get out here and hopefully see a sturgeon, get one. Get out here on the big day tomorrow and just having fun out here.”

From above Lake Winnebago it’s easy to see just how many spearers are taking to the ice as shanty towns are popping up all over the lake.

“Ice is pretty good this year. The last couple of years we’ve been out in four wheelers because it’s been a little thin, so it’s better this year,” says Marc Keesler.

In fact, there’s anywhere from 18 to 20 inches of ice on the lake.

Don Herman from Sunk? Dive and Ice Service says, “It’s a really good base. And you can actually drive from Wentz all the way to Paynes Point, right down the middle of the lake. And they’re driving all over the place right now, so it’s pretty good.”

And the good ice will last most likely through the weekend despite a warmup that’s on the way.

“The ice is not going to go with 40 degree weather in two days, it’s just not. The top will get a little bit soft, but that’s it,” says Herman.

What spearers do need to keep an eye out for is the large crack along the westside of the lake. It’s there every year, but as temperatures warm up, the ice is going to shift. Bridges that helped spearers cross the crack today might have to be moved as the conditions change. But overall, Don Herman expects opening weekend to be a solid one on the ice.

He adds, “Right now take advantage of these next few days because we get some warm weather we might have to do some changes with the bridges and everything. And remember, ice is never 100% safe.”