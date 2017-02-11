City Deck protesters raise awareness about sanctuary cities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) On Saturday on the Green Bay City Deck, protesters took part in a “March Against the Refugee Ban.”

Organizer Sam Dunkovich says he got the idea from friends who were doing similar things in D.C.

“We want to show support and solidarity with refugees and immigrants in the Green Bay community. Green Bay is not currently a sanctuary city and we want to bring awareness to that as well. The entire premise is to be in opposition to the executive order which President Trump made banning immigrants and refugees from 7 majority Muslim countries,” Casey Hicks told Action 2 News.

