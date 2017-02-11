Day one sturgeon spearing 2017

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WBAY) Fisherman hauled in slimy lake sturgeon in droves on the first day of the 2017 harvest.

Ryan Koenigs, a Wis. DNR Fisheries Biologist said, “We were anticipating, with the relatively poor water clarity on average, that we’d have a little bit slower season. But many of our stations today on Lake Winnebago and we’re here at Critters have been busier than expected.”

Mason Dutscheck of Oshkosh said, “I turned over and grabbed the spear. By the time I got it out it was probably halfway through the whole.”

He said he’ll never forget this day; he wrestled a 61-pounder to the surface on his first day ever spearing. “I was really excited and happy, and we sat and took a few hundred pictures.”

David Gurno of Fond du Lac has been here before—this is his second sturgeon speared through the years. “They’re the most beautiful fish in the world. You look at these things, people think they’re not beautiful – they’re gorgeous. They’re very pretty. Look at that – what better do you want than that,” he said.

Some areas of Lake Winnebago had more fish than others. Doug Sasse has developed good patience in the forty years he’s been doing this. “Everybody’s got a shot. It’s just a matter of luck and that big fish coming through,” he said.