How the opioid crisis has turned pharmacists into crime-fighters

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN) —

As pharmacists care for those in desperate need of opiates to manage critical conditions, the repeated crimes they experience have some taking drastic — and expensive — measures to fight back.

Surveillance video captures the reality Wisconsin’s pharmacists face on any given workday: masked gunmen invading their workplaces, terrorizing their customers, and demanding their full stash of opiates.

One particularly violent robbery happened on Dec. 29 at Wauwatosa’s Swan Serv-U Pharmacy, but Swan is not alone.

Last summer, surveillance cameras captured a team of burglars hitting stores in the nine-store Hayat pharmacy chain 17 times looking for cough syrup containing the opiate codeine. On other occasions, armed robbers made off with oxycodone, morphine and other narcotics.

Chain owner Hashim Zaibak said the crimes cost “tens of thousands of dollars,” not just for the stolen drugs but also for property repairs and the additional security measures that are later taken.

“All of our pharmacies are bullet-proof,” he said.

Zaibak has become something of a security expert, investing in bullet-proof windows to protect staff and customers, at about $5,000 apiece, and installing metal doors, electronic locks, and safes. It’s not what he trained for back in pharmacy school.

“It wasn’t part of our curriculum,” he said.

These days, pharmacists like Zaibak undergo training from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“(We are taught) how to react in a situation of an armed robbery, what to do, what not to do, how to identify prescribers who are overprescribing oxycodone, and maybe communicate with the DEA and report some of these suspicious prescribing activities,” he said.

When looking at a prescription, Zaibak said extra care has to be taken to ensure the prescription is legitimate.

Many pharmacies have turned to high-tech crime-fighting techniques, placing GPS trackers inside pill bottles, which help police trace robbers.

“But the criminals are also becoming smarter,” said Zaibak. “They’ll come and say, ‘Give me the oxycodone without the GPS device in it.'”

Other pharmacies, like Swan Serv-U, have decided the only way to stop the violence is to stop stocking certain narcotics. Since its December holdup, Swan has posted signs on its doors advising customers and would-be robbers that it no longer keeps OxyContin and morphine on site.

Hashim Zaibak said it was a tough decision, but Hayat pharmacies will continue to carry critical opiates.

“The challenge we face is there are people who truly need this medicine. I think of the 70-year-old lady who has cancer who really needs the oxycodone to control her pain.. For us, that’s worth it,” Zaibak said.

The Swan Serv-U robbers are still on the run. Investigators said that while the suspects are still on the street, there’s no reason to think they won’t strike again.