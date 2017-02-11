Hundreds attend Lodge Kohler job fair

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — Hundreds of people went to Lambeau Field Saurday for a job fair for one of the anchor tennants of the Titletown District.

They went hoping to find a job at Lodge Kohler, a four-diamond hotel which is scheduled to open in July.

Leaders at the hotel said the project is on schedule.

“We’re hiring for 200 positions and it’s everything from spa to bartenders to housekeeping,” said Jackie Luedtke, Director of Human Resources.

Hundreds of people showed up to interview for those positions.

“We’ve been very excited about the response. It’s been overwhelming actually,” Luedtke said.

Many say working for the Kohler Company brought them there.

“I feel like this is going to be one of the state of the art hotels. I feel that they’re going to treat their employees and guests very well.” said

Susan Ferfecki, who lives in Pulaski.

“Kohler has a great for the quality of product that they put out,” Freedom resident Gina Schomaker said.

Shomaker said being in the shadows of Lambeau Field doesn’t hurt.

“Who wouldn’t want to be associated with the Packers?”

Another job fair will be held in April.

Hotel leaders said they were happy with Saturday’s turnout and look forward to more milestones to come.

“Our efforts with Bellin’s and Hinterland’s and the rest of the future Titletown tennants is just going to make the Titletown District a year round destination,” the hotel’s general manager, Dilan Van Ryn, said.