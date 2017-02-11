Officials: Man arrested for breaking into daycare carrying steak knife

Calumet County, Wis. (WBAY) – A 50-year-old Green Bay man was arrested Friday evening for breaking into a daycare while carrying a steak knife.

Calumet County Sheriff’s deputies say they received the call of a burglary at St. Mary’s Catholic Center in the Village of Hilbert just before 7 p.m.

Officials said the daycare manager received a notification of an intruder from a recently installed surveillance system. The manager was able to see the intruder inside the Learning Center via her smart phone.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they arrested the 50-year-old man as he tried to escape the building. Deputies say he was carrying a steak knife, and the investigation has revealed he had pried open a desk drawer with it inside of the daycare.

The suspect was taken to the Calumet County Jail and is facing charges of armed burglary.

No kids were inside the daycare when this happened.