Oshkosh man arrested after allegedly firing gun during a gathering

Oshkosh, Wis. (WBAY) – A 30-year-old man from Oshkosh was arrested early Saturday morning for allegedly endangering the safety of others by use of a dangerous weapon.

Oshkosh police said the man was also arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing an officer.

Officers were called out to the 800 block of Vine Street in Oshkosh just after 12 a.m Saturday. There were several people at the house including the suspect and the witness who called police said the man appeared to be intoxicated and had a handgun with him.

According to witnesses, the man commented on how he “wanted to do something crazy,” then went outside and discharged the firearm.

No one was hurt.

The 30-year-old man is being held, in lieu of bond, at the Winnebego County Jail. If you have information about this incident and would like to remain anonymous, please contact Winnebago County Wide Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or text IGOTYA and your crime tip to 274637 or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org and submit your text via the web.