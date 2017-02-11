People walk to raise money, awareness for homeless shelter

The Milwaukee Rescue Mission on Saturday morning gave people just a little taste of what it’s like to be homeless.

The idea of the event, called Walk a Mile, was to raise money for the shelter and to give people even the slightest idea of what it’s like to be on the streets during the winter.

“Starting another shelter for women who have no place to go. There’s very few resources for those women, so this is a kickoff for that, as well,” said Tom Griffey of the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.

Organizers hope the walk, along with other fundraisers, will help them raise about $13,000.