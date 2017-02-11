Phoenix women celebrate on Senior Day

The Green Bay Phoenix women used a 19-2 first-half run to run away from Youngstown State en route to a 75-41 victory on Senior Day at the Kress Center.

The Saturday also served as the team’s annual Pink Zone game. More than $10,000 were raised for charity.

Seniors Mehryn Kraker, Sam Terry, and Lexi Weitzer delivered emotional speeches after the game.

The Youngstown State Penguins kept it close early, staying within 1 at 15-14 early before Green Bay went on a 10-0 run that ballooned to a 19-2 run.

Terry beat the first half buzzer for her only 3 points of the day.

Kraker scored a dozen. Weitzer had 10 points.

Jessica Lindstrom led the way with 14 points as the Phoenix stay 1 game behind Wright State in the Horizon League standings.