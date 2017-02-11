State Rep. says Gov. Walker needs to apologize to single parents

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) Democratic Representative Amanda Stuck of Appleton is demanding an apology from Scott Walker after she says the governor insulted hard-working single mothers like herself.

During his state budget address, Walker said, “It is simple. Graduate from school, get a job, and wait until you’re 21 and married to have a child.”

“What he’s always implying is that these people are lazy and they just don’t want to work. That’s not true,” said Stuck, who had a child when she was 19-years-old.

“When I was a single parent on government assistance, I was working two jobs and going to school full time,” she said. “So his insinuations are wrong. They are ignorant, and they are hurtful to people.”

“Pointing out facts is not something to apologize for,” Walker said Friday at a press conference.

“The facts clearly show that individuals who graduate from school, they get a job, they wait until they are at least 21 to get married and have children,” he said. “The research overwhelmingly shows they are going to be successful.”