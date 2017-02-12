Drunk driver hits 6 vehicles before hitting a home in Green Bay

Green Bay, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Police say they arrested a drunk driver who hit six vehicles and a house early Sunday morning.

Officials say it happened close to 3:15 in the morning. The driver was speeding and going southbound on Bellevue Street near Juniper Drive.

The 28-year-old man, according to police, eventually crashed into a parked car, and hit a few other vehicles before coming to a stop and ending up against a home.

Police say the man fled on foot but was eventually tracked down by the K9 unit and arrested in his apartment.

The man was booked into the Brown County Jail and is facing his first OWI and other traffic violations.

No one was hurt.

