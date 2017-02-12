Irish dancers of Neenah head overseas for international competition

Two dancers out of Neenah are making history for a Fox Valley dance studio, as the pair becomes the first group of their kind sent overseas for an international dance competition. While 13-year-old Caitlin Hurley-Davis and 15-year-old Erin McGillivray have been dancing for four and nine years, respectively, the chance to travel overseas for their passion is a dream come true.

“I always just dreamed that I would have the opportunity to go, not knowing if I would actually have the choice to travel,” says Caitlin. “But it’s pretty exciting that I earned the opportunity that I dreamt about when I first started.”

“Going to Scotland or Ireland has been a dream of hers, basically since she was a child,” says Jennifer Hurley, Caitlin’s mom. “So this is pretty exciting for her.”

For the teens, the chance to dance in the All Scotland Championship, an Irish dancing competition held in Scotland, is a hallmark for the area.

“For this little outlet branch here in the Fox Cities, this is our first time sending dancers overseas,” says Caitlin Alba of Valley Academy of the Arts. “There really hasn’t been any rest for them fore quite awhile. Since summer, maybe?”

“We do private lessons, and at home they’re constantly practicing,” says Jenni McGillivray, Erin’s mom. “You can’t even walk through the grocery store without their feet going.”

After months of rehearsing their steps and perfecting their routines, the trip has become as much about family as it is about their performance.

“We didn’t know each other until dance, so that’s the great part of the school itself,” says Jennifer Hurley. “it’s kind of it’s own little family. Our kids are best friends. We’ve become best friends.”

But the fun of touring another country can’t stop these dancers from keeping their eyes on the prize.

“Now that they have the opportunity once, this is going to be all the time,” says Jenni McGillivray. “They’re going to be striving for it.”