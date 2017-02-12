Linc Darner Sunday Sports Night discussion

Schroeder: Linc, you have had tremendous success. In your first season you reached the NCAA Tournament. In your second year now, you beat the team everyone thought was the best in the conference, Valpo. What has it taken to get to this point with this team?

Darner: I think every team has ups and downs at some point. We started a little up-and-down this year at the beginning. I think it was getting everyone used to playing together. We got on a good run, we obviously have a long way to go.

Schroeder: It feels like your team is predicated a lot on effort. Does effort beat talent, all things equal?

Darner: I always say it does. You can take a team that is more talented, but if they don’t play hard, it gives you a chance to win. Sometimes I think we have gone out this year and thought just because of last year and what we did, we could just show up and win the game. I think we learned a lesson a few times early in the season. Sometimes that happens. Sometimes that is good. It depends how you handle it. We’ve been able to bounce back. Hopefully we give a lot of effort. And that starts with Kenneth Lowe. Probably the one game that we lost at home, to Youngstown State, was a game where he was sick and tried to play, but did not have the energy that he normally has. He makes us go on the defensive end.

Schroeder: What does it take to get guys ready, and to buy in? Is your preseason training camp really intense to get the guys conditioned for your style of play?

Darner: No. We don’t do any running. Not at all. I believe in getting guys with the basketball and getting in the gym and working with the basketball. We only get two hours a week with them in the preseason. It’s not about getting in track shape. It’s about getting with the basketball. I’d rather do it with a basketball. Just like our practices. We don’t run at the end of practice. Everything we do is geared towards the way we are going to play and how we are going to play.

Schroeder: Can you pinpoint why you have been able to have so much success with guys that didn’t have as much game experience coming in? Right when you came in, Keifer Sykes graduated. Everyone knows how good he was. But then you get Carrington Love and Jordan Fouse in there, who quickly found a way in your system. They graduate. Then a lot of outsiders didn’t expect a lot this year, but Karem Kanter and others step up.

Darner: I think sometimes it is just getting an opportunity to play and then what you do with it when you get the chance to play. Also, I think when a guy knows he is going to get to play, there is not as much pressure on him. Take Turner Botz for instance. Before it was if you come in and make the shot, you’re going to pla. But if you miss? You are done. Now, when we got here, and he missed, we didn’t yank him out. We continue to let him play, and I think he understands that now. Now there’s not the pressure that if I screw up I’m going to come out. I seldom try to sub on mistakes. I do every once in a while. I don’t want players looking over their shoulders all the time thinking about getting ready to come out.

Schroeder: Most of our viewers know what RP40 is all about. But for those who don’t, and haven’t seen you play, can you explain what your philosophy as a coach is?

Darner: It is called Relentless Pressure for 40 minutes. Both on the offensive and defensive ends. On offense we want to push the ball as fast as we can. We want to get a good shot. I hear people say we want to shoot the ball in seven seconds or less, but we have never ever talked about that with our team. I’ve also heard people say that we want to shoot 30 three pointers. We never have even talked about that with our team. We want to try to get a good shot as fast as we can. And then on the defensive end we want to pick up 94 feet for the entire game. Now we don’t press off of misses, but if there’s a dead ball, we want to make teams play faster than they are used to.

Schroeder: Where did this philosophy come from?

Darner: It’s just something that over the years I wanted to do if I ever became a head coach. Then I worked for a guy named Roger Lyons that played this way. He really pushed the ball on offense, and I just said ‘I like this and it’s the way I want to

