Reedsville teen prepares for dream journey

REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) – A Reedsville teen is on her way to realizing her dream.

Action 2 News first told you about Katherine Winrich in 2014. She was training with her Alaskan and Siberian Huskies for the Junior Iditarod in Wasilla Alaska.

Then 14-year-old Katherine was just hoping to make the trip. Tomorrow, the now 16-year-old boards a plane on her way to her dream.

“Of course it’s still a dream of mine,” she said. “I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t want to.”

I’m proud that I’m getting to go at all. Honestly it’s one of those crazy dreams where it’s like yeah you can talk about it, but are you ever actually going to do it. It’s like, ‘yeah, I am going to do this,'” she said.

Katherine’s 12 huskies are everything to her. Watching them together for only a few seconds and you can see the feeling is mutual.

She has trained 6 years preparing for the 160 mile, 2 day race.

“I’ve got all my entry forms in, plane tickets are bought. I think I’m good,” said Katherine.

“Once I was in this deep it wasn’t even an option to turn back anymore because I needed it,” she said.

Katherine’s mother died when she was 10-years-old.

“Shortly after that I got into dogs,” she said. “To be honest, they’re what got me through that. I couldn’t exist without them now.”

Her love for her huskies is why her trip is bittersweet. Katherine isn’t running the race with them, instead with other experienced dogs.

“To not be doing it with my dogs is probably going to be the hardest thing about this because I have such a strong connection with them and getting that connection with other dogs is going to take time,” said Katherine.

Mild Wisconsin winters and a lack of snow here at home didn’t allow her to train her dogs enough to run the race.

In her mind, she can’t stop now.

“It’s probably going to be one of the most important things I do,” Katherine said.

The 2017 Junior Iditarod is Feb. 25th.

Katherine wants to win, but is proud to just be taking the trip. No matter what happens, she’ll be making history. Katherine is the first Wisconsinite to participate in the Jr. Iditarod in the race’s 40 year history.