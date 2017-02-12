Scam roundup: Police impostors, sweepstakes scammers, and phishing emails

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Here’s the Target 2 Consumer Alert roundup of scams going around the area:

POLICE IMPOSTOR/LIFE INSURANCE PAYOUT:

A scammer posing as a Manitowoc Police Officer tried to trick a widow out of hundreds of dollars.

A rural Manitowoc County woman received a call from someone claiming to be Deputy Chief Rob Barbier. The person on the other end of the phone–an impostor–said that Manitowoc Police were working with a major metropolitan police department on the east coast to track scammers in the Manitowoc area.

The impostor told the widow that they needed her help because scammers were trying to get a $600,000 payout of a life insurance policy on her late husband.

The catch? The scammer told the woman she had to pay $900 to “active the process” so she could get the non-existent life insurance payout.

The woman didn’t fall for the scam. She called the real Deputy Chief Barbier to get further information, and was told it was a scam call.

PUBLISHER’S CLEARING HOUSE IMPOSTOR

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a scammer claiming to be with Publisher’s Clearing House.

The scammer called a resident and provided the person’s date of birth and address, and asked for bank account information so they could deposit sweepstakes “winnings.”

Of course, this is all a con. The scammer wanted to use the bank account information to drain it.

The Sheriff’s Office spoke with a bank manager who said it happened twice in one week.

It serves as a reminder to never give away any financial information over the phone.

PAYPAL SCAM

An Action 2 News viewer contacted Target 2 to report that she received an email that appeared to be from Paypal. It said “Your activities are violating your agreement with us” and included a link to click on.

However, it came to an email account not connected to her Paypal.

This is an example of a phishing email. They look like they’re from real companies. Don’t click on links provided in these emails. Just delete them.