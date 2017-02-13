Convicted thief arrested again, caught stealing on the job

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – For the second time in less than a month, a busy mom saw jewelry go missing from her house right after her cleaner had been there.

“Last Tuesday, she took a ring that I had gotten as a college graduation present and she also took my wedding ring,” the victim told Action 2 News. She did not want to be named for this report.

Prior to that, she’d lost a diamond tennis bracelet and a gold ring with stones—but because of her kids and her busy life, assumed she may have misplaced them herself. But she knew she didn’t misplace a wedding ring.

The victim says she’s used the same cleaning company for years and has a good relationship with them, but they’d hired someone who had downplayed her own criminal past—25-year-old Allison Vanstraten.

Vanstraten was confronted by her employer—who also reported the incident to police. The employer also asked every client to look to see if there was missing jewelry. Sure enough— other clients were missing jewelry.

On Wednesday, a theft victim came home to find a bunch of high-end jewelry wrapped in paper in her mailbox. Not included in the package was an opal ring, which had been a graduation present from her parents.

The package included some jewelry that did not belong to her, which she gave to police as evidence.

Lt. Detective Rick Belanger of the Green Bay Police Department says, “The defendant did try to make things right in a sense, and get some of the property returned, but some of the other property was still missing from other victims.”

The victim and the house cleaning company’s owner scoured local pawn shops in Green Bay and found many jewels sold under Vanstraten’s name—but not all of them.

Vanstraten was arrested Friday.

Detective Belanger is emphasizing background checks for anyone you let inside your house. Vanstraten had a prior for stealing from a former employer— a Velp Avenue Shell.

Court records say Vanstraten was convicted in 2015 for stealing cartons of cigarettes and hundreds of lottery tickets— even cashing one in worth $500. Vanstraten blames others for the robbery, but she is charged with two other people in the criminal complaint who say she is the one who cashed the lotto ticket.

“Some poor choices were made. She’s continuing to do this,” Belanger said. “Go to the probation parole website, check to see if there’s some kind of history— because this defendant was on probation.”

Police also recommend locking up valuables in a safe.