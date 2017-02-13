Federal judge rules against landlord group trying to block Oshkosh ordinance

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – A federal judge has rejected a request to block Oshkosh’s rental inspection ordinance from taking effect this week while landlords fight to defeat the ordinance in court.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge William Griesbach issued a ruling Monday afternoon against granting a preliminary injunction to stop the ordinance, because the plaintiffs failed to show they can prove their claims the ordinance is unconstitutional.

The ordinance allows the city to inspect all rental properties — at the landlord’s expense — for housing violations. It requires property owners to register their rental properties and pay a fee which covers the costs of the inspections. City leaders contend the ordinance would help find code violations that pose a danger to tenants and force landlords to fix them.

Attorneys representing a group of landlords argued in federal court last week the wording of the ordinance the council passed last year left consent open for interpretation. They said without consent, the city would need a warrant to enter the property.

Judge Griesbach says the ordinance makes it clear the city must notify the property owner and tenants 21 days in advance of inspections and that a tenant, property owner or representative must be present to let inspectors on the property. If they’re refused admission or an objection is raised, inspectors can get a warrant. The judge said the standards for obtaining a special inspection warrant to show compliance with health and safety regulations is much lower than the probable cause law enforcement needs to search a residence.

Griesbach also noted that Oshkosh city council members are considering amending the ordinance to clarify who can consent to the inspection and when an inspection warrant would be needed. The city says the council is moving forward with a vote on those amendments on Tuesday, Feb. 14, as we reported last week.

He said the landlords failed to show their argument was likely to succeed if the case progresses through the courts.

City Communications Coordinator Emily Springstroh wrote, “The City is pleased with the Court’s decision denying the plaintiff’s request for a preliminary injunction. The City believes that the ordinance is an important tool to protect the health, safety and welfare of tenants and neighbors and one that was carefully crafted to meet the requirements of both state and federal law.”

The ordinance goes into effect Wednesday, Feb. 15.