Former attorney arrested for child enticement in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A former attorney from Michigan has been arrested in Brown County for attempting to have sexual contact with a minor. He appeared in court today, and had a lot to say including what led him to commit the crime.

James Datsko,69, from Traverse City was caught this weekend by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The Internet Crimes Against Children Unit put an ad on Craigslist seeking sexual contact.

According to the criminal complaint, Datsko was the only person to continue the conversation knowing it was possibly a minor.

“99.9% of the time I am a good person, I’ve worked hard in my community, I volunteer,” said Datsko to the judge during his initial hearing on Monday.

Datsko faces two felony charges that include Child Enticement and Use of a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime.

In court Monday, he told the judge he recently had his prostate removed surgically.

“After the surgery, there was some depression, and stress in my life, that led to this incident,” said Datsko.

According to his arrest papers, Datsko was looking to meet a 15-year-old girl at a Ramada Inn Hotel in Ashwaubenon.

Datsko responded to the fake craigslist ad and investigators say Datsko told someone he thought was a relative of the girl he wanted to have sex with her.

The arrest papers state Datsko offered $200 for two hours and stated he has a very “strong attraction to much younger females.”

“I now wear adult diapers… those are all natural results of my surgery, within a year it will be gone, but it led to some deep depression and some acting out,” said Datsko.

The judge still ruled Datsko a danger to the community, especially minors. His cash bond has been set to $25,000.

Datsko admits to the crime, stating he would not have forced the girl to do anything she didn’t want to do.

He will be back in court later this month.