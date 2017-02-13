Green Bay aldermen want to set record straight on campaign finances

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Three Green Bay city alderman are calling a news conference to set the record straight about their campaign finances.

City council members Chris Wery, Tom DeWane and Andy Nicholson will discuss the situation at city hall Tuesday afternoon.

They recently learned Mayor Jim Schmitt requested an investigation into their campaign finance accounts after an investigation into his campaign finances last year.

The three aldermen say they’ll release a statement along with related documents on Tuesday.

Nicholas and Wery, along with Alderman Guy Zima, are the ones who requested the investigation of Schmitt’s finances, which led to misdemeanor charges for Schmitt.

 

