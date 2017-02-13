High school scoreboard: Monday, February 13

BOYS BASKETBALL
Ashwaubenon 65, Green Bay Preble 57
Bloomer 68, Altoona 58
Clayton 42, New Auburn 35
Cochrane-Fountain City 70, Luck 61
Cornell 72, Bruce 48
Durand 76, Glenwood City 47
Edgar 50, Prentice 31
Elkhorn Area 72, Waterford 63
Fennimore 69, Southwestern 50
Fox Valley Lutheran 71, Oconto Falls 43
Freedom 64, Little Chute 52
Grafton 55, Port Washington 51
Hustisford 71, Williams Bay 67
Jefferson 65, Brodhead 45
Markesan 67, Waterloo 55
Mosinee 82, Newman Catholic 59
North Crawford 60, Weston 34
Pepin/Alma 71, Blair-Taylor 48
Rio 69, Princeton/Green Lake 37
Royall 72, Kickapoo 53
Stratford 69, Athens 41
Wautoma 57, Weyauwega-Fremont 50
Wayland Academy 94, University Lake/Trinity 41
Westby 53, Brookwood 50
Wisconsin Dells 60, Lodi 48
Wrightstown 63, Clintonville 56
Altoona 62, Durand 54
Belleville 60, Deerfield 44
Blair-Taylor 65, Pepin/Alma 44
Bruce 45, Cornell 33
Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. 74, Florence 29
Darlington 60, Lancaster 44
Edgerton 59, East Troy 43
Elk Mound 47, Colfax 39
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 62, New Holstein 50
Flambeau 62, Ladysmith 31
Gibraltar 55, Southern Door 52
Gilman 66, Greenwood 38
Goodman/Pembine 55, Saint Thomas Aquinas 33
Kewaunee 74, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 33
Kimberly 60, Hortonville 52
Lakeland 53, Antigo 29
McDonell Central 54, Thorp 28
Milwaukee School of Languages 50, Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 41
Neillsville 43, Columbus Catholic 36
Newman Catholic 50, Wausau West 44
Nicolet 46, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 28
North Fond du Lac 64, Berlin 42
Notre Dame 103, Sheboygan South 26
Oregon 53, Evansville 26
Oshkosh North 68, Oshkosh West 47
Platteville 54, Prairie du Chien 18
Portage 50, Baraboo 43
Pulaski 69, Manitowoc Lincoln 34
South Shore 40, Northwood 39
Watertown Luther Prep 58, Lake Mills 38
West Bend East 72, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts 45
West De Pere 60, Green Bay East 23
Wisconsin Dells 41, Poynette 39
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47, Prentice 46