High school scoreboard: Monday, February 13

REBOOT - Action 2 Sports football HD 340x250 generic By Published: Updated:
Luxemburg-Casco defeated Southern Door 102-74 Feb. 13 in Brussels.
Luxemburg-Casco defeated Southern Door 102-74 Feb. 13 in Brussels.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ashwaubenon 65, Green Bay Preble 57

Bloomer 68, Altoona 58

Clayton 42, New Auburn 35

Cochrane-Fountain City 70, Luck 61

Cornell 72, Bruce 48

Durand 76, Glenwood City 47

Edgar 50, Prentice 31

Elkhorn Area 72, Waterford 63

Fennimore 69, Southwestern 50

Fox Valley Lutheran 71, Oconto Falls 43

Freedom 64, Little Chute 52

Grafton 55, Port Washington 51

Hustisford 71, Williams Bay 67

Jefferson 65, Brodhead 45

Markesan 67, Waterloo 55

Mosinee 82, Newman Catholic 59

North Crawford 60, Weston 34

Pepin/Alma 71, Blair-Taylor 48

Rio 69, Princeton/Green Lake 37

Royall 72, Kickapoo 53

Stratford 69, Athens 41

Wautoma 57, Weyauwega-Fremont 50

Wayland Academy 94, University Lake/Trinity 41

Westby 53, Brookwood 50

Wisconsin Dells 60, Lodi 48

Wrightstown 63, Clintonville 56

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Altoona 62, Durand 54

Belleville 60, Deerfield 44

Blair-Taylor 65, Pepin/Alma 44

Bruce 45, Cornell 33

Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. 74, Florence 29

Darlington 60, Lancaster 44

Edgerton 59, East Troy 43

Elk Mound 47, Colfax 39

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 62, New Holstein 50

Flambeau 62, Ladysmith 31

Gibraltar 55, Southern Door 52

Gilman 66, Greenwood 38

Goodman/Pembine 55, Saint Thomas Aquinas 33

Kewaunee 74, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 33

Kimberly 60, Hortonville 52

Lakeland 53, Antigo 29

McDonell Central 54, Thorp 28

Milwaukee School of Languages 50, Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 41

Neillsville 43, Columbus Catholic 36

Newman Catholic 50, Wausau West 44

Nicolet 46, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 28

North Fond du Lac 64, Berlin 42

Notre Dame 103, Sheboygan South 26

Oregon 53, Evansville 26

Oshkosh North 68, Oshkosh West 47

Platteville 54, Prairie du Chien 18

Portage 50, Baraboo 43

Pulaski 69, Manitowoc Lincoln 34

South Shore 40, Northwood 39

Watertown Luther Prep 58, Lake Mills 38

West Bend East 72, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts 45

West De Pere 60, Green Bay East 23

Wisconsin Dells 41, Poynette 39

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47, Prentice 46

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s