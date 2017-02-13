Judge allows girl’s confession in Slender Man case

By Published: Updated:
Slender Man Suspects Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier Photos No graphic Good

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A judge has ruled that confessions made to police will be admissible at the trial for one of two Wisconsin girls accused of trying to kill a classmate to please a fictional horror character called Slender Man.

Judge Michael Bohren on Monday also rejected a defense request to move 14-year-old Morgan Geyser’s trial out of Waukesha County.

Geyser and 15-year-old Anissa Weier (ah-NEE’-sah WY’-ur) have pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease to attempted homicide charges in adult court. Both girls were 12 when prosecutors say they stabbed classmate Payton Leutner (LYT’-nur) 19 times in a Waukesha park in 2014. Payton survived.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2lDcTn4 ) reports Geyser’s trial is set for Oct. 2. A hearing on the same motions from Weier is scheduled next week.

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s