Magic event raises money for Dancing With Our Stars

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – It was a magical night for the American Red Cross Dancing With Our Stars event.

A DWOS fundraiser was held at Houdini’s Escape Gastropub Sunday.

There was magic, dancing lessons, and Rockabilly music from The Dirty Martinis. Houdini’s Escape donated 100 percent of the bar sales to the cause.

Over the past nine years, Dancing With Our Stars has raised more than $1.5 million for the American Red Cross.

“They have so many great volunteers. That money really goes to the cause. I’m really passionate about this,” said Terry Irwin, Dancing With Our Stars.

The 9th annual Dancing With Our Stars event takes place Feb. 25, 2017, at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay.

WBAY’s own Emily Matesic will hit the dance floor for the competition. Our Cami Rapson and Tammy Elliott have competed in previous years.

