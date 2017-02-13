Manitowoc approves bids for Mirro factory demolition

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) – After years of planning, the 90-year-old Mirro factory is coming down.

The Manitowoc Common Council voted unanimously Monday to approve contracts with Brandenburg Industrial Services to demolish the building and Waste Management to dispose of the waste material.

Their bids came in under the $2.7 million the city had budgeted for the demolition of the old aluminum cookware factory in its 2016 and 2017 budgets.

Chicago-based Brandenburg bid $1.4 million, and the Waste Management bid was $585,000.

The contract stipulates the demolition must be done between March 1 and July 1 this year.

Holian Environmental Cleaning Corp. is currently removing asbestos from the factory. The city is paying Holian almost $584,000.

Mirro Corporation closed the factory and eliminated 850 jobs in 2003 when it moved its manufacturing to Mexico.

Months later, private investors tried to start up the plant with a much smaller production line emphasizing the “Made in the U.S.A.” label, but the Koenig & Vits company folded in 2009.

Another Mirro building, a warehouse separate from the factory, was converted into loft-style apartments, the Artist Lofts, in 2015 and 2016.