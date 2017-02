SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) – A loose mattress caused a chain reaction crash in Suamico Sunday.

Suamico Police said it happened on I-41, north of Lineville Road.

The department says a mattress came loose from a vehicle and caused the chain reaction, which involved four vehicles.

Two of the vehicles were severely damaged.

Police said no one was seriously hurt. There were only minor injuries.

During the crash investigation and clean up, the road was down to one lane and traffic was backed up to I-43.