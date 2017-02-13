Meth lab busted in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A meth lab was discovered in a Brown County home last Friday.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Task Force, and Wisconsin Probation and Parole conducted an investigation at a home in the Village of Denmark.

The officers found hazardous materials used for making meth inside the home.

One person was taken into custody for a probation violation.

Local investigators received help from the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and charges could be coming.

The department did not release the name of the person taken into custody or give an exact address.

 

