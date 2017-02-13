Packers to announce 19th member of FAN Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers will announce the newest member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame.
Here are the 10 finalists:
- John Powers – Savage, Minn.
- Rosemary Scheible – Wauwatosa, Wis.
- Kay Kuester Doran – Antigo, Wis.
- Karen Troyanek – LaCrosse, Wis.
- Carol Postulka – Pierre, S.D.
- Frank Lamping – Union Grove, Wis.
- LaNore Anderson – Thorp, Wis.
- Mike Sledz – Grayslake, Ill.
- George Oudhuis – Rolling Prairie, Ind.
- Terry Schwefel – Watertown, Wis.
The winner will be inducted as the 19th member of the FAN Hall of Fame.
In addition to the honor, the winner receives four club seats to a 2017 home game; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; and a road trip for two to a 2017 away game.
The announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday.