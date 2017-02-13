Rockets ready for WIAA state swim meet

It’s sink or swim time for the best high school aquatics athletics this weekend at the WIAA state swim meet.

And the Neenah Rockets are some of the best in the business.

They took 15th place in Division 1 last year, but plan to place even higher this Saturday.

Senior Max Boehnlein and junior Eli Rocke will each compete in 4 events.

The rocket Rocke is best in the 50 freestyle, seeded 2nd in the state.

Mad Max flies in the 200 IM, seeded 3rd in the state.

The duo is ready for its time to shine.

“It feels good,” Rocke said. “This year especially, now that I am kind of edging the top. I’m seeded second in the 50 so that will be very exciting. It’s always great to be swimming in Madison especially at State. It’s a crazy experience.”

“Obviously there’s so many fast swimmers when it comes to state,” said Boehnlein. “I mean having club (state swim meets) is nice too, because I’m used to the bigger meets and that’s helped build over the four years especially with my confidence and stuff. I mean there’s still nerves.”