Sturgeon spearing harvest: Day 3

Gerald Peterson with large sturgeon
Gerald Peterson with 83.4″, 154.9-pound sturgeon (Wisconsin DNR photo)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – When it comes to sturgeon, ounces count.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reports 98 sturgeon were speared on the third day of the season. Sixty-six were from Lake Winnebago, plus another 32 from upriver lakes.

Six of the fish were over 100 pounds, and two of those weighed more than 140 pounds.

The largest of the day was Gerald Peterson’s 154.9 female — just an ounce or two heavier than Sandra Schumacher’s 154.7-pound giant brought in on opening day. Scott Lehl registered a sturgeon weighing 140.6 pounds.

Spearers aren’t in danger of reaching any of the trigger caps soon. They’re still 280 under the 90% trigger for juvenile females on Lake Winnebago and 47 under the trigger for juvenile females on the upriver lakes. They’re also 579 adult females under the trigger for Lake Winnebago and 38 under the trigger for the upriver lakes.

Once the 90% trigger is reached, spearing would end the next day; if the cap is met or exceeded, spearing will end the same end.

Some spearers tell us warm temperatures and changing ice conditions are keeping them off the lake.

