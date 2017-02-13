Trump’s executive order challenged by Syrian granted asylum in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – A new lawsuit has been filed, this one in Wisconsin, challenging the constitutionality of President Trump’s executive order to restrict immigration and seeking a jury trial to determine its legality.

The civil action was taken in Wisconsin’s Western District Court, naming President Trump, the Secretary of Homeland Security and the Secretary of State as defendants.

The executive order, which has been put on hold by an appeals court, temporarily blocks travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. It also suspends the nation’s refugee program.

The president says it serves national security.

The lawsuit names an anonymous Sunni Muslim as a plaintiff, saying he was granted asylum from Aleppo, Syria, last May after being fully vetted by immigration authorities. He was granted asylum after being targeted by both sides of Syria’s civil war, tortured and threatened with death.

His wife and a 3-year-old daughter who remain in Syria were in the process of being vetted to be reunited with him in the United States, but that process was halted by the executive order. The civil complaint says the family’s 3-year-old son was killed in a rocket attack on their home, and his wife has been threatened with kidnapping and rape.

The lawsuit refers to Donald Trump’s campaign promises repeated numerous times since December, 2015, to ban Muslims from entering the country.

The plaintiff is asking a jury to rule that his family can gain entry to the United States.