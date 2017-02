ST. NAZIANZ, Wis. (WBAY) – Manitowoc County authorities are offering a reward for information about a burglary and vandalism over the weekend.

Someone broke into the United Ministries gym and thrift shop on S. Fourth Ave. — the former JFK Prep — in St. Nazianz,

They took money and sprayed several fire extinguishers in the building.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. They’ll be eligible for a $500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.