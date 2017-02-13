Warmer weather has sturgeon spearers second-guessing

LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) – The Department of Natural Resources expects the sturgeon spearing season on the Winnebago System to go a full 16 days after seeing the harvest numbers from opening weekend.

With the warmer temperatures this week and air temperatures nearing 50 this weekend, ice conditions are already sending some fishermen home.

The DNR says there’s about 16 to 18 inches of ice on Lake Winnebago, but that’s not the case for all of the lake. Cracks appearing in the lack are making some fishermen call it quits.

“Yeah, we’re going, and it’s based on the weather,” Jeff Seckar from Eldorado said.

“It’s too warm and messy out there,” Mike Seckar from Colorado said.

The DNR says two trucks went through the ice near a boat launch around Fond du Lac Sunday.

That, shorelines and cracks are problem spots on the lake.

“It’s going to depend on how the ice is handled, traffic on the ice. Obviously weather is a huge factor, wind conditions, how the ice is shifting, so one area might not be safe, the area might be just fine,” DNR conservation warden William Hankee said.

Even if the ice worsens, the DNR will not end the sturgeon season early or stop people from going out.

“It’s at your own risk. People are responsible to make their decisions out on the ice,” Hankee said.

Bob Pontow from Eldorado says he’ll continue to spear with his sons. But he’s ready to keep his SUV off the lake.

“If need be, we’ll end up bringing wheelers down,” Pontow said.

Pontow said a sturgeon isn’t worth risking his life, so he’ll stay off the ice if he thinks it’s unsafe.

Right now spearers are hoping the forecast changes for the colder.