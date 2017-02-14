Aetna, Humana call off $34 billion deal

Specialist Anthony Rinaldi works adjacent to the post that handles Humana, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, June 8, 2015. Humana is pulling out of a major health care conference and says it will not comment on rumors about a possible merger, moves that likely will fuel Wall Street speculation that the insurer is, in fact, part of a developing deal. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Aetna and Humana are calling off a $34 billion deal to combine the two major health insurers after a federal judge, citing antitrust concerns, shot down the deal.

Humana is entitled to a $1 billion breakup fee after the mutual decision to call off the tie-up, first announced in the summer of 2015.

It was the second major deal shot down in federal courts in as many months.

Another federal judge rejected Blue Cross-Blue Shield carrier Anthem’s bid to buy Cigna. Anthem is appealing that decision.

