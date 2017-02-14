Cupid comforts couple during Chemotherapy on Valentines Day

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – On this Valentine’s Day a couple battling cancer together showed their love by being there for one another during chemotherapy.

It may not be what Cupid had in mind.

But for Sally and Randy Geurts, if it means being together, a day of chemotherapy on Valentine’s Day is just fine.

“I made him a card for Valentine’s Day and I said you know what we’re going to be together forever,” said Sally.

The Geurts, from Freedom, have been married for 25 years and both have cancer. Sally has stage two breast cancer and Randy has stage four prostate cancer.

This is Sally’s second fight with breast cancer but Tuesday was her last day of chemo. She’s hoping to enter remission.

“It’s my last treatment today,” Sally said. “I want to get up on the tables and dance.”

Now Sally is going to support her husband who was diagnosed in September.

But to Randy, he’s thrilled that Sally could be cancer free.

“To me it’s much easier for me to go through it then to watch she had to go through,” said Randy.

And that love was rewarded at Fox Valley Hematology and Oncology Tuesday.

Sally and Randy’s two daughters visited, and they were treated to chocolates and a candle light dinner.

“You can’t imagine how nice people have been,” said Sally,

“It’s been unbelievable, all the support that we’ve gotten,” said Randy.