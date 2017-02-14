Dassey supporters travel miles for federal court hearing

CHICAGO (WBAY) – Brendan Dassey’s case has gained worldwide attention, with many people speaking out publicly for and against his release from prison for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach.

Both sides of this emotional issue had supporters in federal appeals court in Chicago for Tuesday’s hearing.

Members of Teresa Halbach’s family were in the courtroom. They’ve declined to comment on the case since releasing a statement prior to the release of the “Making a Murderer” documentary series on Netflix in December, 2015.

Members of groups supporting Dassey and his uncle Steven Avery also watched as attorneys on both sides presented their case to the panel of three judges.

Following the proceedings they described the judges as “tough” asking questions early and often.

“A lot of tough questions to the State, a lot of explanation on why things happened during the interrogation the way they happened,” Dassey supporter Aimee McGlinchey described.

For McGlinchey and Jax West, this is just the latest chapter in showing their support for Dassey.

“This isn’t something we get from watching ‘Making a Murderer.’ I know people will say, ‘Oh, you’re just convinced by a show.’ That’s not true,” McGllinchey said.

“I’ve been to the salvage yard. I walked the path where her car was found. I’ve been to his trailer. I’ve been to the bonfire. And everything they put forth, it’s just not possible,” West said.

They’ve also been in contact with Dassey and believe the person they’ve met isn’t capable of the crimes he was convicted of.

West said, “If you talk to Brendan — she has visited him before, we’ve both spoken to him on the phone — he’s really a nice sweet kid. There is just no way possible that this boy was capable of doing what the state accuses him of doing.”

The two supporters also run social media sites dedicated to supporting Dassey and Avery and say their support will continue until they are released from prison.

“I love Brendan. I love his family. I’ve been a supporter, I was at the worldwide rallies back in June, watched ‘Making a Murderer’ over a year ago, so I will be wherever support is needed for Brendan and for the Dassey family,” McGlinchey said.