De Pere fire starts when no one’s home

De Pere Fire Dept. ladder truck
(WBAY photo)

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) – De Pere firefighters are looking for what caused a basement fire when no one was home.

The fire was reported around 3 o’clock Tuesday afternoon on the 600-block of N. Winnebago St.

Firefighters say someone heard a loud explosion then saw smoke coming out of the basement.

They say they smoke was so thick they had to fight the fire from outside first, shooting water into the basement through a window.

Firefighters don’t have an estimate yet on how much damage the fire caused.

