Films Around Town kicks off with dinner-and-a-movie showing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Film Festival’s Films Around Town event is back.

Organizers will be showing films around town each week leading up to the kickoff of the festival in March.

Tuesday’s Films Around Town event is a Valentine’s Day friendly dinner-and-a-movie night at The Village Grille, 801 Hoffman Road.

Dinner is at 6:30 p.m., followed by a showing of a documentary about marriage called “I Do?”

Tickets for the movie are available at the door. Food and drink are separate.

Organizers say Films Around Town is a unique way for these independent films to reach a variety of audiences.

“So we decided to interact with different businesses and let them bring the festival to their patrons, and show their appreciation for the arts, and get right into the neighborhood. So it was really easy for people to come and see film,” said Cyndee Sweetland, director, Green Bay Film Festival.

The full Green Bay Film Festival kicks off March 2 at St. Norbert College. More than 100 films will be shown this year.

CLICK HERE for details about the festival and Films Around Town.